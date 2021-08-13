Flames destroy church in Susquehanna County

Neighbors believe the weather is to blame for a fire that destroyed a church in Susquehanna County.

SOUTH MONTROSE, Pa. — Crews were called to the South Montrose Community Church just after 11 Thursday night.

They found flames shooting from the roof when they got to the church on Route 29 in Bridgewater Township near Montrose.

The chief believes it was hit by lightning.

People who live nearby say they heard a loud crash then saw smoke.

It quickly went to a second alarm.

The church was built in the 1940s.

It was destroyed in the fire.

Parishioners showed up to pray outside, and crews were trying to save some of the stained glass windows.

"We also are grateful no one got hurt. That no one was here, but we'll just have to get together and talk about our options," said South Montrose Community Church Pastor Laura Kincaid. "The church continues whether we have the building or not."

The pastor says, for now, they will worship outside while they make plans to rebuild.

"This is a church with tremendous spirit and faith. This isn't going to set us back, as grieved as we are. We will continue to worship and look at our options for rebuilding, and the church goes on because the church isn't the building. The church is the people," added Kincaid.