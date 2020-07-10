Fire company offers virtual safety course to schools

This year, the lesson of, "stop, drop, and roll," is being taught to students online instead of at the local firehouse.

MONTROSE, Pa. — It's Fire Prevention Week, which usually means students receive a lesson in fire safety from their local fire departments, but just as many school districts have had to change course this semester, so, too, are firefighters.

Everyone remembers when they were taught, "stop, drop, and roll," by one of their local firefighters in elementary school. This year, that lesson can be found in the virtual classroom.

"With firefighter numbers dwindling and response times in some areas increasing, teaching fire safety to try to prevent the fires and get earlier notification when there is an incident is a real big deal," said Ryan Coy, a volunteer for the United Fire Company in Montrose.

Coy showed us the online course the company is offering to schools in the area. Plenty of teachers who want to use it for their students have already reached out.

"When it's embedded at a younger age, it becomes more of a lifelong, life-learned skill and mindset. Even if they don't remember everything, they become more comfortable with the firefighters, and they aren't afraid. They don't hide from the firefighters. They're more apt to call when they need help and seek help before it's too late before things get worse."

Of course, it's not quite the same as the students visiting the fire department and meeting the firefighters face to face.

"I don't think it's necessarily as good as the in-person fire prevention, but it's the best option we have with the restrictions going on," Coy said.