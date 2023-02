The structure storing hay was destroyed after the fire started around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a barn in Susquehanna County on Tuesday morning.

The fire started at Hol-Tan Farm on State Route 3007 in Auburn Township just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

A family member says the barn was storing hay and the hay caught fire spontaneously.

No one was inside at the time, and no one was hurt.