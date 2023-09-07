Fire destroys barn in Susquehanna County

Officials say the fire was likely caused by a lightning strike, but they are still investigating.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn in Susquehanna County, possibly caused by a lightning strike.

Crews were called to the place on Route 247 in Clifford Township just before 1 p.m.

There was hay and other equipment inside, all of it is a total loss.

Officials say the owners were out of town.

No people or animals were hurt after the fire.