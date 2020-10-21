Fire damages Susquehanna County building

Maintenance workers were using a grinder, which sparked hay bails on fire.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Hay bails caught fire inside a building Tuesday in one part of Susquehanna County.

It happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on Route 11 in New Milford Township.

Fire officials say maintenance workers were using a grinder and sparks from it started the hay bails on fire in a building where workers fix heavy machinery.

The building has heavy fire damage, the walls needed to be torn down to put out the flames.