Fire damages Susquehanna County building

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Hay bails caught fire inside a building Tuesday in one part of Susquehanna County.
It happened around 2:30 Tuesday afternoon on Route 11 in New Milford Township.
Fire officials say maintenance workers were using a grinder and sparks from it started the hay bails on fire in a building where workers fix heavy machinery.
The building has heavy fire damage, the walls needed to be torn down to put out the flames.
No one was hurt and the fire in Susquehanna County has been ruled accidental.