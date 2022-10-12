A successful end to rifle deer season

Hunters and businesses in Susquehanna County say this hunting season was another great year in the books.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marked the last day of rifle deer season, and Tony Henderson was out bright and early to make sure he got all his tags filled.

"Got my doe today; we saw a lot of deer," said Henderson of Clarks Summit. "They are out there; we saw a lot, but it's all luck if you ask me, and you got to be at the right spot at the right time."

After his early start Henderson, like other hunters in Susquehanna County, stopped by Bingham's Restaurant for a well-earned breakfast.

"We see a lot of hunters, you know, early in the morning, late at night. They do contribute to this slow period for us, and it does benefit us a lot," said Craig Brindza, general manager of Bingham's Restaurant.

Besides local diners, the last day of rifle deer season also brings a rush of business to places like Jeff Scavazzo's Deer Processing.

"It's the mad rush; everyone is out to fill their tags today," said owner Jeff Scavazzo.

This year's season has kept owner Jeff Scavazzo and his workers busy.

"We are at an increase of about 300 deer," said Scavazzo. "We took 725 already through rifle season and took 304 through archery season."

"We got about 20 in already today, and tonight should be a significant increase tonight," said Scavazzo due to the afternoon low period.

Both hunters and businesses say this year was better than last and that the deer were out there; you just needed to know where to look.