Farmers trying to adapt during tough economic times

Some farmers are joining together to share ideas about ways to remain profitable and productive during challenging times.

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — The agricultural industry is often thought to be resistant to change, but a group of farmers met in New Milford on Wednesday with open minds. Many of them are eager to adapt their business model to face the pressures of rising inflation.

"Everything is costing so much more to farm. I still have 65 head of cattle, and it's taken a lot more fuel," said John Benscoter, Susquehanna County environmental coordinator.

"You're dealing with high fertilizer costs, you're dealing with high seed costs, and you're dealing with high energy costs," added David Deleon, Susquehanna County Farm Bureau president.

But it's not just these farmers in Susquehanna County who've been saddled with higher costs; it's consumers, too. Jim Barbour owns and operates Barbour Farms in Hallstead. He says the current economic climate reintroduced some customers to local produce.

"I think the pandemic changed that a lot. When people realized how fragile our food supply really is, it began a desire to connect with where their food is coming from and to know that there's a good food source," Barbour said.

While the battle against inflation continues, farmers faced another challenge this year that nearly wiped out their crops.

"Look at some of the corn fields, particularly some that are more out in the open and get a lot more sunshine. You're going to see a lot of dry area," Deleon said.

"Talking to a lot of the farmers around, we all have more deer damage this year. I think it's because the deer get hungry too, and the grass isn't growing, so they're going to eat," Benscoter said.

It's part of why these farmers are looking to diversify. Many of them are starting to take advantage of the growing agro-tourism market.

"For us, we do glamping, and most of the people that come have a farm tour so we can show people. A lot of people get to pick a vegetable for the first time or pet a cow for the first time," Barbour said.

While this growing season may prove less fruitful than some, these farmers remain optimistic, always hopeful that next year will be better.