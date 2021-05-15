Famous puppies headed to forever homes

A video of a hound and her horde of puppies at an animal rescue in Susquehanna County went viral... and now some of those puppies are headed to their forever homes.

It was a bittersweet day for volunteers at Laura's Hope Rescue in Lenox Township, as a group of well-known puppies were sent to their fur-ever homes.

"It's an exciting and sad day because, like we said, we bottle-fed these guys, and they've been a part of our lives for so long, and they've just been an amazing group to work with," said volunteer Katelyn Supancik.

You may not recognize this group of puppies now that they are bigger. We first introduced you to them back in March with their mom Hope.

Hope and her pups received worldwide attention after the rescue showcased the then-pregnant and anemic 9-year-old hound mix on Facebook Live Streams.

Hope passed away recently from cancer.

Her puppies are now ready for adoption.

"Well, I think it's kinda perfect that we could give a really good home too. It's really sad that her mother had such a hard end to her life, but I think coming here to the rescue ended her life as well as she possibly could, and now we can give one of her puppies a good life," said Rachel Brown, of Truxton, New York.

"I just wanted to be a part of their story, and my timing worked out perfect. I was looking for a dog, and I was like, I want one of those," said Lauren Antosh of Scranton.

Alue, Jenna, Kaltag, and Dixie are the puppies who were adopted.

"We lost our dog the day before Hope died, her mother died, and obviously we were devastated. We had her for 9 years and, um, I think it was meant to be, we kinda found her and saw Dixie, and right away, and she's so cute," said Patrick Doyle of Oswego, New York.

Now not all the dogs from the litter got adopted out. Steele and Rosie are looking for their new home.

"Rosie is definitely one of the sweeter ones," Supancik said. "Relaxed, and Steele likes to play. He's a big dog, and he likes to run around and get his energy out. Difficulty does good for a family that goes on daily walks."