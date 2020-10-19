Family vs. township feud continues over land in Susquehanna County

Gibson Township supervisors are trying to use eminent domain to take six of Bridget Watson's eight acres to create a municipal park entrance.

GIBSON, Pa. — Bridget Watson of Gibson was joined by about 40 members of her local community at a special meeting Monday where she continued the fight for her land.

Gibson Township supervisors are trying to acquire six of her eight acres under eminent domain. They claim the land will be used to create better access to a municipal park and ballfield behind the property.

"I want some type of compromise. That would be awesome," said Melissa Ambrose of Gibson. "But I also don't want them taking someone's property. I don't think it's fair."

Watson has only lived here along State Route 2067 for two months. When she first eyed the property up, there was already an offer in. Watson, who wanted to live near her grandparents, went and spoke with the other potential buyer

"He said he didn't really want the property. He was just doing it to help the township out with the entrance to the park," Watson explained. "I said I would do the right of way to the park if that was the only option,"

The other buyer ultimately withdrew his offer. When Watson approached the township to discuss their plans and a potential right of way through her yard, that's when she says they began the eminent domain process.

Now the community is asking them to consider widening the existing entrance, which is not on Watson's land.

"They need to repair the bridge and widen the road, but they need to get a plan from an engineer, bring someone in to make a report, and put this in front of the township" Ambrose said.

At the latest meeting on the issue, no action was taken but supervisors heard more of the public's concerns.

Township supervisors also announced they'll be mailing out a five-and-a-half-page document to everyone in Gibson. They say it's a narrative detailing their interest in the property over the past year. Most people in the community haven't seen the document but it was shared with a few select people.

"They shared it with a woman who spoke out at the last township meeting," Watson told Newswatch 16. "A supervisor took it to her house and dropped it off personally. Not sure why she got it and I didn't get it"