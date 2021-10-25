Family seeks answers after hit and run death

State Police are investigating the death of 17-year-old Jeremy Clark after he was run over by a car that fled the scene.

UNION DALE, Pa. — Bouquets of flowers mark the place along Route 171 in Susquehanna County where 17-year-old Jeremy Clark died Saturday morning. State Police say at the time of the accident, Jeremy was lying across the roadway when he was hit and killed.

"Everybody loves him. How could somebody do this and leave him on the side of the road to die like that," said Tabatha Rettberg, Jeremy's grandmother.

"Kids they do stupid stuff at 17, you know as teenagers, and that just happened to be a night, he did stupid stuff, but it's not very hard to see somebody laying in the road," said Christina Ranallo.

According to the Susquehanna County coroner, Jeremy died from multiple injuries consistent with being run over by a vehicle that left the scene.

Jeremy's family says they haven't gotten many answers about what exactly happened, but they do know he was with friends earlier in the night. They believe there's more to the story and want justice for Jeremy.

"When you don't know what happened like this is selfish. Like, I understand, may be upset, but somebody needs to tell the truth. This isn't fair to us," said Tabby Rettberg, Jeremy's aunt.

This isn't the first tragedy for Jeremy's family. On October 2nd, 2010, his father Jason Clark was killed in an accident along the same stretch of Route 171 near Stillwater Dam. Tabatha says burying her son was brutal and never expected to be doing the same for her grandson.

"And that's probably going to be one of the hardest things I've ever. I just can't believe I'm never gonna see him again," said Tabatha.

State Police are still investigating Jeremy's death and say a suspected driver and passenger have been identified but charges have yet to be filed.

There is also a GoFundMe account set up to help Jeremy's family cover the costs of his funeral.