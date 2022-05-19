Family in Susquehanna County shares egg-xtra food with community

From gas to food to products, we're all feeling the crunch of inflation. A family in South Gibson is sharing their eggs to help others with food costs.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH GIBSON, Pa. — Driving off Route 2067 in South Gibson, you'll find a house with a free egg stand right on the road, along with many different animals roaming around.

"I only had the mini pig and then a couple dogs and a cat and when we came here," Kylah Jones of South Gibson said. "We quickly accumulated turkeys, ducks, chickens, a tortoise, another dog."

The Jones family moved to Susquehanna County from Vermont about 18 months ago. For years, they say they've loved living off the land.

"We're definitely into the DIY stuff," Kylah said.

But now, Kylah, her family, and the animals are serving a greater purpose.

"We personally know that our prices have gone up tremendously," she said. "And so we don't want anybody really to have to pick between eggs and maybe another food item in their grocery cart."

The family is offering pasture-raised eggs for free.

Kylah says pasture-raised chicken eggs are even more expensive than free-range chicken eggs because even those can be somewhat within enclosures. Theirs have free-range, with no borders. But even free-range chicken eggs prices are skyrocketing.

"The free-range eggs that we saw were around the $5 to $6 range."

The Jones family says they have about ten chickens laying eggs. They already had extra eggs to give away. But, to help more people cut grocery costs, they're currently working on expanding their flock even more.

"I have several chicks inside, and then I also have some clutches of eggs being sat on," Kylah said. "We want to help more families and bump out several dozen a day."

Kylah says they routinely see a few families come by at any given hour to get the eggs.

On a rainy Thursday morning, there were no takers. Kylah's been posting on social media to spread the word. Many, excited about the idea, are offering to bring the family empty cartons since they have plenty of eggs – but not things to put them in.

The Joneses even put a stand right by the road.

"I feel like people felt a little uncomfortable with me just saying please, they're free," she said. "I just figured you can pull into my driveway, you see the stand right there."

The Jones family asks nothing in return for the free eggs. They hope with their growing supply, more in the community will be able to cut costs.