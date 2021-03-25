Equine rescue hoping for help in Susquehanna County

The pandemic has been difficult for Elk Mountain Equine Rescue as it tries to get non-profit status, donations are slow as well to care for its animals

UNION DALE, Pa. — Laurie O'Neil has a soft spot for horses. After spending several years working around them, she decided she wanted to help the animals that have been neglected or are in danger of being euthanized. 18 years ago, she started a sanctuary at her home in Susquehanna County for horses and other animals called Elk Mountain Equine Rescue.

"A lot of the horses have so much physical damage that they just can't be adopted, so we try to do what we can to keep them here," O'Neil said.

The pandemic hasn't helped O'Neil in her mission. She is in the process of filing paperwork to become a nonprofit organization, but COVID-19 has slowed that process, along with incoming donations. 14 horses, 14 sheep, and two donkeys have needs and that costs money.

"Simple needs like supplements, farrier care, and they can sponsor a horse, even $20 a month helps these guys. I pay $475 for 100 bails of hay, which lasts me ten days."

O'Neil says she cares for the animals and will do anything she can, to give them the life they deserve, because no animal should have to go through what these have endured.

"Once they get here, all the work that goes into it and it's just one person doing all the work. It's impossible."

There are ways for people to help. Laurie says she is accepting donations, both of money and supplies. Every little bit helps, even your time.

"I could have volunteers come if they want to walk the horses or brush them. I would love people that could contact us and ask to help."

If you'd like to help, you can send donations to the rescue's PayPal account, Venmo account: laurieoneil@mountainfiber-35081, or by mail to: