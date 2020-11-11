Elk Mountain prepares for ski season

The resort announced that it will be opening seven days a week when the season begins.

UNION DALE, Pa. — Now that fall has arrived, skiers and snowboarders have started to think about winter.

Managers at Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Susquehanna County have spent weeks thinking about that too.

Earlier this week, the mountain announced that it will be opening seven days a week when the season begins.

"It will allow us to offer the option for people to come on different days instead of having to limit them to four days a week or five days a week," said Bob Deluca of Elk Mountain Ski Resort.

The mountain's major concern wasn't having people on the slopes, the concern was inside the lodge.

"We've removed half the tables in the cafeteria and the restaurant and there's new plexiglass all over the mountain," Deluca said.

Another spot people congregate at is the ticket window.

People can purchase their tickets there, but the mountain will also give another option for that.

"We are going to have online ticket sales and there will be pickup boxes at several locations on the mountain," explained Deluca. "There will be one here at the lodge and two down below at the quad."

Portable bathrooms will also be placed throughout areas on the mountain to use, without having to go inside.

Occupancy will be the mountain's biggest hurdle, especially on cold days.

"The safety of our guests and employees is our most important focus. We will have to limit the occupancy in all indoor spaces and limit the time spent so that everybody gets a chance to be inside for a little while," added Deluca.

Elk Mountain is still hiring for several positions for this upcoming season.

If the flakes start flying soon, the resort hopes to be open before Christmas.