Dry weather makes brush fire concern grow

Newswatch 16's Jack Culkin spoke with fire crews in Susquehanna County where a burn ban is in place.

LENOXVILLE, Pa. — Our forecast calls for a run of warm dry weather over the next week, and that's raising concerns about brush fires.

A huge brush fire erupted earlier this week in Duryea.

A warm and dry holiday weekend could spell trouble for first responders when it comes to brush fires.

"The lack of moisture, the lack of snowfall that we've been fortunate to avoid this year has a really good chance to come back and have a strong potential towards the brush fires, the rubbish fires that can grow into something that's a lot bigger than intended," said Mike Zeshonski, Clifford Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Zeshonski says a brush fire like the one in Luzerne County is something that would be difficult to manage if it happened in Susquehanna County.

"The quicker you get there, the quicker you can limit your exposures when you're traveling farther, when you have more burnable land, more burnable exposures it has the chance to turn something into a not-so-fun day," he said.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources says if you are going to burn brush or other items:

• Don't burn when it's windy or when grass and leaves are dry.

• Check local regulations like burn bans or if a permit required.

• Make sure you're not burning anything close to your home or any other buildings.

For Zeshonski, following these tips ensures everyone has a safe holiday weekend.

"Just as you want to spend time with your family, we want to spend time with ours, so just really encouraging everyone to follow the burn ban; while it may be an encovienece to everyone, it is there for the right reason. We have the time in the future to save your burning of leaves, save the burning of your garbage, and we can hopefully do it on a safe level in the future," he said.

Officials say the burn ban is set to expire on April 16.