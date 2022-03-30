Driver facing charges in Susuqehanna County after crash that killed passenger

The deadly wreck happened earlier this month near the borough of Susquehanna.

LANESBORO, Pa. — A driver is charged with homicide by vehicle for a crash that happened as he was leading police on a chase in Susquehanna County.

It happened earlier this month near the borough of Susquehanna.

Troopers say Lanesboro police were chasing Matthew Palmer, 34, of Windsor, New York, when his car crashed hitting several trees and a utility pole.

A passenger, Jeffrey Haines, 31, of Deposit, New York, was thrown from Palmer's truck and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger was not injured.

Palmer was hurt and taken to a hospital.

Charges against Palmer include homicide by vehicle, fleeing/attempting to elude an officer, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, and multiple summary violations.