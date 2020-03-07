Dream wedding for free

A couple tied the knot and they were able to do so without footing the bill, thanks to some businesses that put together a contest to make their dreams come true.

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — On this Friday in Susquehanna County, Mr. and Mrs. Saylor officially became newlyweds.

"It's so overwhelming how giving and gracious everyone has been in putting together such a beautiful event from really, just the kindness of their heart."

Getting married during a pandemic is memorable in its own right, but so too is how this wedding in Susquehanna County came together for free. A group of women business owners who work in the wedding industry joined forces to give a lucky couple their dream wedding.

"It just seemed like the right thing to do. We opened it up to any couple in the area that wanted to apply. They had to write a 500-word essay on how they met and how COVID affected their wedding plans. This couple had a great story and we all fell in love with it and them and here we are," said Mary Beth Zincone of Red Rock BBQ.

The high school sweethearts got married inside a rustic venue at Longacre Farm Weddings near New Milford with a select number of Famly and friends in attendance. It was fully catered with food and drinks, free of charge.

"Me and a few of my vendor friends got together and thought we'd like to get back to the community. With everything going on, we had some free open dates and we wanted to allow a lucky couple that was affected by everything going on to have the wedding of their dreams," said Hollie Longacre of Longacre Farm Weddings.