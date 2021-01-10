'Donuts & Ammo'- Unique business coming to Susquehanna County

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison tells you where you can fill your belly with a sweet treat and restock your gun ammunition.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — About 15 minutes north of Montrose, Victoria Di Biase and her husband Paul are preparing to open their own business called Donuts & Ammo. The shop will offer tasty sweet treats and an array of ammunition.

"It's definitely unique, and I think that has been the biggest interest is that people are wondering why the combination, and honestly, it's just our pastimes. It's our hobbies," Victoria Di Biase said.

Victoria is behind the bakery portion of this business and has spent the majority of her time during the pandemic working on perfecting her recipes to offer a variety of doughnuts.

The building had sat empty for quite some time, and the Di Biases spoke to the owners about renting the space to bring Victoria's dream to life.

The couple said they also wanted to take advantage of the rural location and the upcoming hunting season to get their business up and running.

"Timing came around, we had this idea around May or June of this year, and we figured we got to push it for hunting season, and we got everything in order our inspections were last week were great, so it's going to happen," Paul Di Biase said.

The pandemic forced some small businesses to shut down, but it gave Victoria and Paul an opportunity to follow their passion.

"Baking has just become my outlet, you know, stress reliever, and I've been able to perfect all the doughnuts, and it's been quite wonderful," Victoria said.

Victoria and Paul say they have put their heart and soul into this unusual combination and hope it will bring something different to the area.

"Something for the community that you can there's in-between spot, you can come here now, come to Donut & Ammo. You don't have to buy ammo. You can always buy a doughnut," Paul added.

The grand opening of Donuts & Ammo will be held on Monday.

