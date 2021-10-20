Domestic violence awareness in Susquehanna County

An organization in Susquehanna County is shining a light on domestic violence awareness observed this month.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Near the Susquehanna County Courthouse in Montrose, 243 purple ribbons ripple in the breeze.

The ribbons represent the 243 survivors of domestic violence the Women's Resource Center helped in the last year.

Tiffany Benedict is the program manager for the county office and says the ribbons are meant to show people that domestic violence happens even in Susquehanna County.

"We look at rural communities, and we know that there's a lot of isolation, to begin with, and the pandemic kind of increased that, and also increased, perhaps, the challenges and access to resources, and so I think those things are things that we've seen representative in survivors reaching out to us for services," Benedict said.

Benedict says calling anonymously is the first step to getting help. Sometimes victims aren't even sure what they're going through is domestic violence. While the ribbons represent those who did reach out, there may be more who haven't.

"You always worry about, like, here's the number of people that have reached out to us. What's the number of people that don't know what's available to them or how to access it."

Domestic violence can happen to anyone, anywhere, and advocates say it's not only women who they help.

"The women's resource center is a bit of a misnomer and that we provide services to male survivors of domestic violence as well, and I think it's important that folks understand this resource is available for anyone who's experiencing domestic violence," Benedict added.