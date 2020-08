The victim died from a single gunshot to the head, according to state troopers.

OAKLAND, Pa. — A woman is behind bars on homicide charges in Susquehanna County.

State police say Lucy Pizarro, 52, of Oakland Township, admitted shooting Terrence Whitmire, 63 in the head Friday night at a home in Oakland Township, near Susquehanna Depot.

Troopers have not given a reason for the deadly shooting.