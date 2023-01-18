Fire guts house in Montrose

A fire gutted a house early Wednesday morning on Grow Avenue in Montrose.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Flames destroyed a home in Susquehanna County early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the place on Grow Avenue, or Route 29, in Montrose just after 4 a.m.

Flames gutted the home, then spread to nearby houses.

John Tyler's sister lives next door. He says the neighbor's home was engulfed in flames when he showed up shortly after the call came out at 4 a.m.

"The structure was pretty much shot anyway. Thank God they saved the house right here behind us," Tyler said.

Crews called out departments in neighboring counties to help.

"I had three other structures exposed very close, as you can see, and I needed to help here. We were shorthanded at the get-go. Our guys got here. What was the saving grace: It's a block and a half from the fire station, and the hydrant is right there within 200 feet of the structure," said United Fire Company Chief Preston Sprout.

When Newswatch 16 arrived, two propane tanks were feeding flames on the side of the home.

"The valves are melted so bad we can't get them off," the chief said.

Firefighters kept water on them for hours before they could get to hot spots inside the home.

A state police fire marshal was called in to find the cause. He tells Newswatch 16 the damage is so bad they might not ever know, but nothing about this fire is believed to be suspicious.

Three people lived in two apartments that were destroyed. The Red Cross is helping them with emergency housing.

Folks are able to stay in the neighboring homes with exterior damage.

"No one was hurt, and at the end of the day, all things are replaceable. People are not replaceable," Tyler added.

The majority of the fire appears to be out now, and crews are monitoring two propane tanks that continue to feed flames on the side of the home. The Red Cross is on scene, but at this time we do not know if anyone was home at the time of this fire. pic.twitter.com/MTUFcetjgE — Chelsea Strub (@chelseastrub) January 18, 2023