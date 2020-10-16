COVID-19 forces Mountain View to virtual learning

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A school district in Susquehanna County is transitioning to virtual learning after a faculty member tested positive for coronavirus.
The superintendent of the Mountain View School District in Hartford Township says a member of the boy's soccer team tested positive last week.
The entire team was quarantined.
However, several player's parents work in the district.
Thursday, one tested positive for COVID-19.
That faculty member works in several classrooms.
So, the junior/senior high school and the elementary school will be closed and classes held online until October 23.
All sports are canceled until October 26.