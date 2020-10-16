x
Susquehanna County

COVID-19 forces Mountain View to virtual learning

A member of the boy's soccer team tested positive for the virus last week.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A school district in Susquehanna County is transitioning to virtual learning after a faculty member tested positive for coronavirus.

The superintendent of the Mountain View School District in Hartford Township says a member of the boy's soccer team tested positive last week.

The entire team was quarantined. 

However, several player's parents work in the district.

Thursday, one tested positive for COVID-19.

That faculty member works in several classrooms.

So, the junior/senior high school and the elementary school will be closed and classes held online until October 23.

All sports are canceled until October 26.

