Couple charged with arson, conspiracy, and insurance fraud

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Charges are filed against a husband and wife in connection with the fire that destroyed a 100-year-old building.
The building in Susquehanna Borough housed apartments and was the home of the Susquehanna Transcript newspaper when it went up in flames in September.
Now 68-year-old Charles Ficarro is charged with arson and his 63-year-old wife Rita is charged with conspiracy and insurance fraud.
The couple operated the newspaper.
Police say surveillance video captured the pair leaving the building just minutes before the fire erupted last fall.