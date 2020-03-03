x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

susquehanna-county

Couple charged with arson, conspiracy, and insurance fraud

The husband and wife have allegedly set fire to the Susquehanna Transcript building.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Charges are filed against a husband and wife in connection with the fire that destroyed a 100-year-old building.

The building in Susquehanna Borough housed apartments and was the home of the Susquehanna Transcript newspaper when it went up in flames in September.

Now 68-year-old Charles Ficarro is charged with arson and his 63-year-old wife Rita is charged with conspiracy and insurance fraud.

The couple operated the newspaper.

Police say  surveillance video captured the pair leaving the building just minutes before the fire erupted last fall.

RELATED: Carbon County man facing arson charges

RELATED: Power To Save: Fighting Fire with Fire

RELATED: Alleged Arsonist Arrested in Luzerne County

 