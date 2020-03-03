Couple charged with arson, conspiracy, and insurance fraud

The husband and wife have allegedly set fire to the Susquehanna Transcript building.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Charges are filed against a husband and wife in connection with the fire that destroyed a 100-year-old building.

The building in Susquehanna Borough housed apartments and was the home of the Susquehanna Transcript newspaper when it went up in flames in September.

Now 68-year-old Charles Ficarro is charged with arson and his 63-year-old wife Rita is charged with conspiracy and insurance fraud.

The couple operated the newspaper.