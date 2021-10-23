Coroner: Teen's death under investigation in Susquehanna County

Police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy.

UNION DALE, Pa. — State police and the Susquehanna County coroner are investigating the death of a 17-year-old boy.

His body was found on a road near Forest City overnight.

The Susquehanna County Coroner says the boy's body was found along State Route 171 in Union Dale Friday night into Saturday morning.

Troopers spent several hours on Saturday on South Main Street, which runs parallel to 171.

A crime scene investigation van was parked outside a home, and troopers were seen going door to door.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 that State Police are trying to figure out how the boy ended up in the road.

The coroner will investigate how the boy died in Susquehanna County.