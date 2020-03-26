Coronavirus forcing Pump N Pantry to make changes

The chain with stores in Susquehanna County has announced it will close some locations.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Pump N Pantry has 15 locations across northeastern Pennsylvania with four in Susquehanna County. Customers come to fill up on gas or stop in for refreshments or snacks. But that will change at the end of the day.

"We know it's a hardship to our company and some of our employees and an inconvenience to our customers, but we feel at this time it's safe for us to close our store lobbies," said Pump N Pantry president and CEO Scott Quigg.

Pump N Pantry announced on Facebook that beginning Friday, all locations will not allow customers to enter the inside of any store.

Some locations will completely close temporarily, like the location in Lenox Township right off Interstate 81. The sign in the window said it was already temporarily closed.

Others will only have gas pumps working for customers to fill up their tanks.

The health of employees is a major concern for the company.

"We are really looking out for their health and our customers' health and not strictly for the profits and the bottom line," Quigg said.

"Well, it's good and it's not good. People are scared right now. Social distancing, of course," said Dan Millard of Montrose.

Those who visit the location near Montrose will find a slightly different game plan at the store. There's still a way to purchase items from inside the drive-thru.

"The unique thing about the Montrose locations is that you can call ahead or use the mobile app to order and you can pull up to the drive-thru window and get anything from subs to sodas to beer and wine."