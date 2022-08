Joseph Senese is facing theft by deception and related offenses after allegedly taking money from a client and never finishing the job.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A contractor from Susquehanna County is facing charges after allegedly taking money from a client and never finishing the job.

According to court paperwork, a woman hired Joseph Senese from Lucky Home Remodeling to fix her garage door.

She paid him nearly $1,000, and officers say he never came back.

Senese is facing theft by deception and related offenses.