Community rallies around high school teacher diagnosed with ALS on first-ever Lou Gehrig's Day

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A high school teacher's fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease has mobilized his community in Susquehanna County.

It comes as major league baseball is recognizing its first ever Lou Gehrig's Day.

"His fight is our fight," that's how the Montrose area community feels about high school math teacher Todd Legg.

He was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig's disease in August of last year.

On this first Lou Gehrig's Day, more than 100 people came to the VFW Hall in Bridgewater Township to raise money for ALS research.

"I thought it was great but I didn't think it was going to be quite like this. I mean, the number of cars pouring in here right now is amazing," Legg said.

The late Yankees great Lou Gehrig died on June 2nd in 1941. He was remembered at the start of major league games this Wednesday for his skill and his fight against the disease that ultimately would bear his name.

The illness attacks the central nervous system and causes loss of muscle control.

Legg, a baseball coach himself, felt that symptom in December of 2019.

"I first started feeling some weaknesses, my wife really saw it. I started twitching a lot," Legg said.

Serving up steamed clams, steak sandwiches, and holding a raffle - about 9,000 dollars was donated.

General manager of the VFW Amanda Arnold knew she wanted to help.

"The more you watch and the more you read you realize how serious of a disease this is and how nice it would be if they were able to find something to help these people," Arnold said.

"It's very heart warming and I'm glad that I'm still able to stand and be part of it. A lot of people look at me and they say, you have ALS? I say well, I mean, I'm lucky," Legg said.

He is hoping that luck continues.

He is currently enrolled in an ALS drug trial program at University of Pennsylvania Hospital.