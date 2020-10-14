Community pitches in to buy a handicap-accessible swing for 9-year-old with special needs

It seems simple, but for 9-year-old Kaydance Shafer, it means much more.

MESHOPPEN, Pa. — Playing on a swing set is a simple joy every child deserves to experience.

But for 9-year-old Kaydance Shafer, it's not so simple.

She was born deaf, blind, and with cerebral palsy. She's bound to a wheelchair and spends almost all of her time in her home near Meshoppen.

"It's hard, I mean, all we know is appointments," said her mom, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Schafer has wanted to buy her daughter a handicap-accessible swing for a while, but it was just too expensive.

"I think that's the most frustrating part because if she was a normal, healthy, walking, talking 9-year-old, a swing at Walmart is like 50 bucks. [...] I know it's not a necessity and it's something she doesn't need but it's something that will mean the world to her," said Elizabeth.

Through the power of social media, and some good old-fashioned neighborly love, Kaydance will get her swing. Within 24 hours, a GoFundMe raised enough money to cover the cost.

Her mom says she just can't wait to see the look on her daughter's face when she uses it for the first time.

"I mean, I know she won't be able to see anything but she will be able to know."

Her family used to travel an hour to a handicap-accessible park in Binghamton so Kaydance could enjoy the swings there, but the park was set on fire this summer after a protest.

Similar swings have since been installed at a park in nearby Tunkhannock, but, you can't beat having one in your own backyard.