Community backs pantry after vandalism

Thanks to help from the community, Summer Lunch Box is ready for a big distribution.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARFORD, Pa. — A children's pantry in Susquehanna County is restocking its shelves after it was targeted by vandals.

Folks at Summer Lunch Box cleaned for hours after their storage building in Harford Township was ransacked.

Thanks to help from the community, they're ready to go for a big distribution on Saturday.

"The outpouring of support and love has really made this, that we've gotta get this done because everybody's behind us offering help," said Paula Smith.

State police are still investigating the vandalism.

Summer Lunch Box serves about 700 kids.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.