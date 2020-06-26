Colorful celebration in Susquehanna County to welcome in the green phase

People in Forest City decorated the three blocks of Main Street with sidewalk chalk drawings and positive messages.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — People in Forest City got in touch with their creative sides on Thursday evening to make the borough look a little brighter in anticipation of Susquehanna County moving into the green phase at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Polka music filled the air while people used chalk to fill the sidewalks along Main Street with inspirational messages.

"I just think it's a nice day just to bring the community together, just to celebrate that we actually get a little bit of normalcy tomorrow and the kids love to color, so why not," Ashley Faatz of Browndale said.

Jon Harcharek owns an arts and crafts store called City Stitches in the borough. He worked with the mayor to make this idea a reality.

"We decided one day while we're all waiting to go green, let's add some local color, so we're drawn together literally," Harcharek said.

Forest City officials gave out free sidewalk chalk to anyone who wanted to join in on the fun.

"It seems like it would be something cool for the kids in the community to bring happiness and enjoyment back, thankfully," Chris Short of Vandling said.

As Susquehanna County enters the green phase, it comes with renewed freedoms. One of them is eating indoors.

Lisa Bowan owns the Pierogie Cafe along Main Street in Forest City. She was busy decorating outside her storefront. She hasn't decided yet if she will welcome customers back inside just yet.

"Just because we could doesn't mean we should. We're going to take it slow. We're going to see what the people want to do," Bowan said.

As more people return to Main Street during the green phase for restaurants and shopping, people are glad to see the sidewalks reflect an optimistic view.