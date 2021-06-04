Collapse closes road in Susquehanna County

A road in Susquehanna County is closed due to an embankment slide and it will remain that way for quite some time, causing headaches for those living nearby.

STARRUCCA, Pa. — Part of Starrucca Creek road near Susquehanna gave way on Friday, causing a collapse in the road and making it unsafe for travel.

PennDOT closed a two-mile stretch of the road until repairs can be made.

People who use Starrucca Creek road say the road has been deteriorating for quite some time and are upset it came to the road collapsing for it to get fixed.

"I've seen better roads in third-world countries than that," said Graydon Wayman. "Ten years, and they haven't done anything to it. They'll come up with a load of patch leftover from some other job, drive up, put it in the hole. They don't tamp it down, they don't run over it, and drive away."

It's not just the road closure that's creating a headache for drivers. It's the detour, and it's a long route to get into town, especially for Susan Lee. She lives nearby and goes this way, and it's normally only a couple of minutes to get to where she's going.

"Now we have to take a detour that's 20 miles more just to get to the hospital or doctor's office or even the grocery store."

It may not be a highly traveled road, but those who use it don't feel completely closing this section was necessary.

"Just the side that's by the creek is what's caving in right now, and that's the side they've got to work on. The other side seems to be fine. It's by the bank. When they have to work on that side, then close that side off."