Church Street Marketplace provides co-op space in Susquehanna County

An old furniture store has been transformed into a place for artists, vendors, and the community to gather in Montrose.

Art, jewelry, a coffee shop, and more now fill the old Lee's Furniture Store on Church Street in Montrose.

Last weekend, the Church Street Marketplace officially opened for business, but the co-op isn't completely new to town.

Change Agents LLC ran the Slanted Art Co-Op a couple of doors down and had outgrown the space. The business owners approached Craig Reimel about purchasing the former Lee's location that had been in his family for many years.

The building that sat empty for several years provides 17,000 square feet of space.

People who live in the area were hoping something new would go in. Now Slanted Art shares a space with so much more.

"It was too big for a lawyer or a dentist to use, like some of the other places that were in the business district, so we were thrilled when these guys came along and wanted to look at the building," said Reimel, the former owner of the building.

For years, furniture filled the windows of the place. Now, it's the work of 44 vendors bringing life to an old building.

"To be able to expand and have space for everybody to go when you had something going on. You didn't have to pack it up for the next guy so that you could just leave it there and leave it on display. And it's been well received by the community," Reimel said.

Sandy Babuka is one of the local artists whose work is on display and for sale in the space. She says she's excited about the opportunities this gives downtown Montrose.

"I'm hoping it brings people from all over the place like you know, that little store in Montrose, that little art place. And I think it will. I think it'll draw people in," Bubuka said.

In addition to the artwork and My Cuppa Coffee, there is also Nurturing Touch Massage and Svaroopa Yoga with Patti, along with the Reimel Event Center, a large space that can be used for special events.

There is also an outdoor market held every third weekend.