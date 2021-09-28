Church destroyed in fire torn down

The building in Susquehanna County was struck by lightning and caught fire last month. It was torn down Tuesday.

SOUTH MONTROSE, Pa. — Folks who live in this part of Susquehanna County remember hearing the loud clap of thunder right before lightning struck South Montrose Community Church on the night of August 12. They also remember the next day, seeing the damaged building for the first time in daylight.

And now, they will remember this Tuesday, the day the building is being torn down for good.

"We're always up anyway, but we were out here at 7 watching it get started," said Tom Weller. "Beginning to end. Now a new beginning, right?"

"We're good," his wife Sherry added.

The building, which has been standing since the 1940s, was destroyed in the fire last month. Tom and Sherry Weller's backyard faces the church where they were members. They know it had to come down, but it does not make this day any easier.

"I can't talk about it. Too many good memories," Sherry said.

"Four kids were raised through here. They were involved in Sunday school and scouting, the youth fellowship, a whole bunch of kids," Tom added.

Parishioners say the building was more than just a place they went to church. It was a place where community dinners, boy scout meetings, even country line dance lessons were held. But they also say it is the members that make the church what it is, and that will not change.

"Things happen for a reason, I think, you know? And I think it'll all turn out great."