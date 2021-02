Leonard Dellilo, 63, of Susquehanna Depot, is charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse of children.

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — A man from Susquehanna County is facing a long list of child sex charges after child pornography was found on his computer.

State police investigators say Delillo brought his laptop to a store in Vestal, New York for service and child pornography was discovered by staff.