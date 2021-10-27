Charges filed in deadly hit and run in Susquehanna County

Three people have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the hit and run death of Jeremy Clark.

UNION DALE, Pa. — Three people have now been charged after a deadly hit and run in Susquehanna County.

Jeremy Clark, 17-years-old, of Vandling, was struck by a car along Route 171 near Stillwater Dam on Monday.

The driver who hit him has been identified as 20-year-old Brooke Peterson of Uniondale.

According to state police Peterson fled the scene after hitting the teen.

She then came back with two people, Joseph Thomas and Gloria Davis.

All three then fled again and agreed not to tell anyone about the hit and run.

They all face involuntary manslaughter charges.