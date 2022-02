Two historical black figures with ties to Susquehanna County were recognized on Tuesday.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Susquehanna County Historical Society recognized two of the county's notable historical black figures Tuesday morning.

Members presented their research virtually via Zoom.

Born a slave, Reverend Jermaine Loguen became pastor of the AME church in Montrose in the late 1800s.

Judge Jonathan Jasper Wright also had ties to Montrose.

He was the first Black man ever admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar.