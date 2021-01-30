Celebrating a veteran's birthday in Susquehanna County

MONTROSE, Pa. — Newswatch 16 crashed a birthday party on Saturday in Susquehanna County.
Edwin Jayne celebrated his 88th birthday with friends and family at his home in Montrose.
Edwin is a Korean War veteran and gives back to other wounded veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project.
"He's just a special man and I wanted to get together with friends and family and celebrate his special day," said Sharon Slater of Montrose.
It's not the big party his family hoped for because of the pandemic, but a surprise visit from the news station helped make it special.