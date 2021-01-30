Celebrating a veteran's birthday in Susquehanna County

Edwin Jayne, a Korean War veteran, turned 88 on Saturday.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Newswatch 16 crashed a birthday party on Saturday in Susquehanna County.

Edwin Jayne celebrated his 88th birthday with friends and family at his home in Montrose.

Edwin is a Korean War veteran and gives back to other wounded veterans through the Wounded Warrior Project.

"He's just a special man and I wanted to get together with friends and family and celebrate his special day," said Sharon Slater of Montrose.