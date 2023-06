Terri Hood faces theft and related charges after allegedly stealing from an elderly woman she was caring for.

FOREST CITY, Pa. — Officials in Susquehanna County are looking for a caregiver who they say stole thousands from an elderly woman.

Police say Terri Hood of Waymart was a caregiver for 76-year-old Lois Reed from Forest City.

Hood allegedly stole $41,000 from Reed by accessing her checking accounts and credit cards.

She faces forgery and theft by deception charges in Susquehanna County.