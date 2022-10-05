Carbondale man charged with assault in Susquehanna County

Police say the man from Carbondale beat a woman and ran her over last month.

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — A man from Carbondale is locked up in Susquehanna County after allegedly beating a woman, running her over, and calling himself the "king".

Troopers say Evan Dearie attacked the woman late last month while driving around New Milford.

Dearie is accused of hitting the woman's head off of the vehicle while driving, then beating her outside of the car.

The victim escaped before she was struck by his car, Dearie then referred to himself as "the king".

Dearie faces charges related to aggravated assault and strangulation in Susquehanna County.

