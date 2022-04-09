Car show in Susquehanna County raises money for charities

The show took place at the Speakeasy Saloon and Resort in Herrick Township.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A car show in Susquehanna County did more than just show off some hot rods.

It was the Coal Cracker Cruiser Car Club's 24th Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show.

The show took place at the Speakeasy Saloon and Resort in Herrick Township.

Over 30 trophies were awarded for the top cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

In addition to the many vehicles on display, there was food, raffles, music, and other vendors.

A portion of the proceeds from the show go to the Ruff Dog Rescue as well as other charities.

"It's wonderful. We're super excited. We love doing this. Everything goes to like local charities. So it's nice for the community for everybody to come out and support," said Kortney Durante, Speakeasy Saloon & Resort.

Around 200 cars were registered for the show here in Susquehanna County.