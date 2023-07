Paul Debish hosts the show at his home in Clifford.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LENOXVILLE, Pa. — An annual car show was held in Susquehanna County.

Paul Debish hosts the show at his home in Clifford.

The display started small, but thanks to word of mouth, he tells us it's like friends and strangers all coming together for a good time.

Along with classic cars, there was even a Corvette boat at the show.