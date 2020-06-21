x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

susquehanna-county

Car show for the dads

People who brought cars Sunday were asked to pitch in $10 to benefit the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County.
Credit: WNEP

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Some dads in Susquehanna County spent their day looking at vintage cars at the SpeakEasy Saloon and Resort in Herrick Township.

A few hundred people came out to eat, drink, and enjoy some family fun. 

People who brought cars were asked to pitch in $10 to benefit the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County. 

"I'm happy to be here for Father's Day. It's a great day for my dad," said Christopher Glinton, Owner of Speakeasy Saloon.

Organizers say the car show was such a success that they hope to hold another one soon in this part of Susquehanna County.