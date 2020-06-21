Car show for the dads

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Some dads in Susquehanna County spent their day looking at vintage cars at the SpeakEasy Saloon and Resort in Herrick Township.
A few hundred people came out to eat, drink, and enjoy some family fun.
People who brought cars were asked to pitch in $10 to benefit the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in Lackawanna County.
"I'm happy to be here for Father's Day. It's a great day for my dad," said Christopher Glinton, Owner of Speakeasy Saloon.
Organizers say the car show was such a success that they hope to hold another one soon in this part of Susquehanna County.