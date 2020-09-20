Church raises money for man battling cancer

A group held a benefit at Harford First Congregational Church to raise money for Craig Stout and his family.

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A church community in Susquehanna County came together Saturday to help one of their own, a member who is battling cancer.

Stout has pancreatic cancer.

He has two kids.

100% of the proceeds from the yard sale, basket raffle, and barbecue dinner went to the family.

"Our church motto is 'Reaching up to god, reaching out to people,' and this is one way that we can reach out to someone when they're in crisis support their family and help them through their medical issues," said Holli Chichester, organizer.