Attorney general files criminal charges against Cabot Oil & Gas

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's office is filing criminal charges against a gas drilling company in our area.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday the filing of criminal charges against Cabot Oil & Gas related to natural gas wells that Cabot fracked in Dimock Township starting in 2006 or 2007.

A statewide grand jury recommends charging Cabot with seven counts of prohibition against discharge of industrial wastes, seven counts of prohibition against other pollutions, and one count of unlawful conduct under the Clean Streams Law.