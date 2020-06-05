Waiting to reopen in Susquehanna County

Folks in Susquehanna County are frustrated that their county will not reopen on Friday.

MONTROSE, Pa. — New Milford Hardware in Susquehanna County has tried to make adjustments during social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keeping up with the ever-changing recommendations.

"It's definitely frustrating, but we don't have the final say at this time to make the call so we're just doing what's right for us, our employees, and all of our customers," said Kyle Herbert, New Milford Hardware.

Despite what some of the other big-box home improvement stores are doing New Milford Hardware set up an area to keep customers apart and all transactions outside, but it's not so easy.

"I don't know if you've ever shopped much at a hardware store, but sometimes explaining to somebody your plumbing problem or electrical problem without being able to see it is pretty hard."

To date, Susquehanna County has 87 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths, very low numbers in comparison to other counties in our area but Susquehanna is not one of the counties that will begin to reopen this Friday and it's making some people who live and work in and around Montrose unhappy.

"I think it's B.S.," said Adam Luce. "Everybody's making a big hype over it and I don't think it's anything to worry about."

Business owners we spoke with say they hope a full reopening of the county will happen soon, but they aren't optimistic it will happen as soon as everyone wants it to.

"I feel like June is a better hope and I also feel that I might only have one or two people in the store at a time. I have a pretty small store. Masks are going to be a thing for a while, I would assume," said Robin Wiseman, Little Leaf Natural Products.