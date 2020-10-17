Business owners worry about their future in Susquehanna County

It comes after Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health revealed a fall resurgence of coronavirus has started in Pennsylvania.

MONTROSE, Pa. — Businesses downtown seem to be operating under our new normal.

But after Pennsylvania's Secretary of Health revealed a fall resurgence of coronavirus has started in Pennsylvania, business owners fear the worst.

"I couldn't imagine another two, three, four months throughout winter businesses being closed down again and expect to be able to survive," said Aaron Zona, owner of Sickboy Tattoo Studio.

Now despite the recent rise in cases, the state doesn't anticipate any new restrictions on businesses.

"We have no plans to have any further business restrictions or stay at home orders at this time, it is impossible for me to predict the future," explained Dr. Rachel Levine, Pa Secretary of Health. "But again, We are at a much better place than we were in the spring."

"I'm not closing again. It was too hard," said Lisa Mcgraw, Lisa's Cutting Edge owner. "I worked 15 years to create my business the 13 weeks I was closed I'm still not back up to where I should have been."

Since reopening, the staff at Sickboy Tattoo Studio have been busy.

"People couldn't wait to get in like the phone didn't stop ringing at that point people were probably looking for a reason to get out of the house," added Zona.

Unlike Sickboy Tattoo, at Lisa's Cutting Edge business has been slow.

"Customers are slowly dwindling back but, a lot of people are still being very cautious which is good, but not good for businesses," Mcgraw said.