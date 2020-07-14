Bumps in the road for busing students

Some schools are gearing up to welcome students back at the end of the summer, but busing is proving to be a challenge.

HARFORD, Pa. — Soon enough, school buses will be back on the road, shuttling students to and from their first in-person classes in months.

But school districts across Pennsylvania are anticipating a few bumps in the road.

Mountain View School District in Susquehanna County says the biggest obstacle will be trying to space out students.

“Our biggest issue is that we’re a large district in terms of square mileage, we’re over 200 square miles and our bus routes are about an hour long," said Mountain View School District Business Manager Tom Witiak.

So that means drivers doing double runs in the morning is out of the question.

And following strict social distancing guidelines won't be feasible either, says Witiak.

"You'd only have kids on basically one side of the aisle and then alternate sides, so you’d be cutting the ridership in half or less," said Witiak.

The district plans to balance out the busloads by moving kids around and grouping the bus riders by family rather than by age or grade.

Students will be asked to wear masks while on the bus and buses will be sanitized after each morning and afternoon run.

The district isn't worried about driver shortages but wants to make sure drivers are protected from students who may be carrying the coronavirus.

PennDOT has not approved the use of any barriers inside school buses.

"So they can’t use plexiglass, and they can’t use shower curtains like a soft plastic, so they can’t put in that for their protection but I mean, they’re allowed to wear masks," said Witiak.