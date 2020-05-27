The birthday boys

A celebration was held for two local heroes in Susquehanna County.

SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — A birthday celebration was held Tuesday evening in Susquehanna County for two neighbors who are both firefighters and Korean War veterans.

Friends and neighbors drove vintage cars, trucks, and tractors down the street for Don Smales and John L. Bronson.

Smales is an Air Force veteran who turned 90 on Memorial Day.

Bronson, an Army vet, turns 92 Wednesday.

The community in Springville celebrated their birthdays in a big way.