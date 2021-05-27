Banners hung to honor heroes in Susquehanna County

The Montrose Area Kiwanis Club hung 300 banners around town to show appreciation for veterans just in time for Memorial Day

MONTROSE, Pa. — Over the course of the last several weeks, members of the Montrose Area Kiwanis Club spent countless hours hanging nearly 300 hero banners. Family members of veterans donated money to have their veterans hung on a banner in Montrose.

"I think it speaks volumes to the community, who wanted to support their loved ones who have made that sacrifice to serve our country. And those also than family members wanting to honor those who have passed," said Greg Myer, president of the Kiwanis Club in Montrose.

Larry Kelly is a U.S. Army veteran and lives in Montrose. His banner is right outside his home along Church Street, along with his father-in-law who served in World War II.

"That just makes me proud to be an American, proud to have served in the military, amongst all these other veterans, many of whom who paid a far greater price than me," Kelly said.

The number of banners increased significantly this year because the Kiwanis Club wanted to honor first responders as well.

"We are so grateful. We wanted to honor them here by giving their families an opportunity to honor them," Greg said.

Richard Ely is also a veteran and runs the Veterans Affairs Office in Susquehanna County. He says each banner is a wonderful representation of the pride these veterans and first responders carry for their community and our country.

"It's amazing how many of the folks in Susquehanna County served. This county has a strong and long-standing tradition of supporting military during times of conflict and peacetime. That makes me proud," Ely said.