The deadly wreck happened last month on Upper Montrose Street in New Milford Township.

NEW MILFORD, Pa. — A passenger on an ATV died after the vehicle crashed in Susquehanna County last month.

According to state police, a 17-year-old girl was thrown from the ATV when the driver lost control on Upper Montrose Street in New Milford Township and crashed into a traffic sign and a tree.

It happened around 1 p.m. on August 22.

The victim later died at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

The ATV driver was not hurt.