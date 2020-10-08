Police looking for man after attempted hold-up in Susquehanna

The attempted robbery happened Sunday night.

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — State police are looking for the man who tried to rob a convenience store in Susquehanna County.

Security camera photos show the suspect from the Hinds Ho-Mart Gulf station on East Main Street in Susquehanna.

Troopers say the man came into the store around 8 p.m. Sunday, went behind the counter, and threatened the clerk with a tire iron.