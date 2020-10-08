Police looking for man after attempted hold-up in Susquehanna

SUSQUEHANNA, Pa. — State police are looking for the man who tried to rob a convenience store in Susquehanna County.
Security camera photos show the suspect from the Hinds Ho-Mart Gulf station on East Main Street in Susquehanna.
Troopers say the man came into the store around 8 p.m. Sunday, went behind the counter, and threatened the clerk with a tire iron.
The clerk grabbed the tire iron and sprayed the man in the face with mace. The man ran off without taking anything. If you know who he is, call state police at the Gibson barracks at 570-465-3154.